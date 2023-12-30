The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) will play the Liberty Flames (9-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Liberty vs. Alabama Game Information

Liberty Players to Watch

  • Kyle Rode: 13.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zach Cleveland: 9.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kaden Metheny: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Joseph Venzant: 5.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Colin Porter: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Mark Sears: 21.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Grant Nelson: 13.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Aaron Estrada: 14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rylan Griffen: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mohamed Wague: 5.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Liberty vs. Alabama Stat Comparison

Alabama Rank Alabama AVG Liberty AVG Liberty Rank
3rd 92.1 Points Scored 79.3 89th
313th 77.6 Points Allowed 59.2 5th
79th 39.2 Rebounds 38.6 91st
46th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 9.7 137th
9th 10.8 3pt Made 11.0 8th
112th 14.7 Assists 17.1 37th
117th 11.1 Turnovers 8.5 8th

