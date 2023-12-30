The Liberty Flames (10-3) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Legacy Arena at BJCC. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Liberty vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

Liberty Stats Insights

  • The Flames are shooting 49.0% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 43.9% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Liberty has a 9-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Flames are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 46th.
  • The Flames average just 1.7 more points per game (79.2) than the Crimson Tide give up to opponents (77.5).
  • Liberty has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 77.5 points.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Liberty averaged 78.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.2.
  • The Flames conceded fewer points at home (55.7 per game) than away (69.9) last season.
  • At home, Liberty drained 11.7 triples per game last season, 2.9 more than it averaged away (8.8). Liberty's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.6%) than on the road (34.7%).

Liberty Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Tennessee State W 74-52 Liberty Arena
12/16/2023 Saint Andrews (NC) W 99-26 Liberty Arena
12/20/2023 @ Utah Valley W 79-63 UCCU Center
12/30/2023 Alabama - Legacy Arena at BJCC
1/1/2024 Boyce - Liberty Arena
1/6/2024 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena

