The Washington Capitals' upcoming game versus the Nashville Predators is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will John Carlson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will John Carlson score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlson stats and insights

In one of 33 games this season, Carlson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Carlson has picked up seven assists on the power play.

He has a 1.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 114 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Carlson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 28:06 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:54 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:55 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 3 0 3 26:10 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 24:11 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 29:29 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:39 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:23 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:51 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 22:03 Home W 4-0

Capitals vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

