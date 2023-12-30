Will John Carlson Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 30?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming game versus the Nashville Predators is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will John Carlson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will John Carlson score a goal against the Predators?
Carlson stats and insights
- In one of 33 games this season, Carlson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Predators this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Carlson has picked up seven assists on the power play.
- He has a 1.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 114 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Carlson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|28:06
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:54
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|24:55
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|0
|3
|26:10
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|24:11
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|29:29
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|25:39
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|27:23
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:51
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|22:03
|Home
|W 4-0
Capitals vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
