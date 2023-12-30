Will Joel Edmundson Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 30?
Can we count on Joel Edmundson finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals take on the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Edmundson stats and insights
- Edmundson has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (zero shots).
- Edmundson has no points on the power play.
- Edmundson's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 114 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Edmundson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:49
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|17:53
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|14:56
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|W 4-0
Capitals vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
