How to Watch the JMU vs. UL Monroe Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The UL Monroe Warhawks (8-3) hope to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the James Madison Dukes (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
JMU vs. UL Monroe Scoring Comparison
- The Dukes average nine more points per game (70.5) than the Warhawks give up (61.5).
- When it scores more than 61.5 points, JMU is 7-1.
- UL Monroe is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.
- The 76.4 points per game the Warhawks put up are 14.6 more points than the Dukes give up (61.8).
- UL Monroe is 7-1 when scoring more than 61.8 points.
- JMU is 8-2 when giving up fewer than 76.4 points.
- The Warhawks are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Dukes allow to opponents (34.7%).
- The Dukes shoot 41.5% from the field, just 6.3% higher than the Warhawks allow.
JMU Leaders
- Peyton McDaniel: 12.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 34.3 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (22-for-91)
- Jamia Hazell: 10.6 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Kseniia Kozlova: 11.4 PTS, 62.3 FG%
- Steph Ouderkirk: 5 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (9-for-42)
- Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
JMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|William & Mary
|W 75-56
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Maine
|W 78-71
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 78-55
|Xfinity Center
|12/30/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|Arkansas State
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/6/2024
|Louisiana
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
