The UL Monroe Warhawks (8-3) hope to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the James Madison Dukes (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

JMU vs. UL Monroe Scoring Comparison

  • The Dukes average nine more points per game (70.5) than the Warhawks give up (61.5).
  • When it scores more than 61.5 points, JMU is 7-1.
  • UL Monroe is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.
  • The 76.4 points per game the Warhawks put up are 14.6 more points than the Dukes give up (61.8).
  • UL Monroe is 7-1 when scoring more than 61.8 points.
  • JMU is 8-2 when giving up fewer than 76.4 points.
  • The Warhawks are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Dukes allow to opponents (34.7%).
  • The Dukes shoot 41.5% from the field, just 6.3% higher than the Warhawks allow.

JMU Leaders

  • Peyton McDaniel: 12.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 34.3 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (22-for-91)
  • Jamia Hazell: 10.6 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Kseniia Kozlova: 11.4 PTS, 62.3 FG%
  • Steph Ouderkirk: 5 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (9-for-42)
  • Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

JMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 William & Mary W 75-56 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/17/2023 @ Maine W 78-71 Cross Insurance Center
12/20/2023 @ Maryland L 78-55 Xfinity Center
12/30/2023 @ UL Monroe - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
1/4/2024 Arkansas State - Atlantic Union Bank Center
1/6/2024 Louisiana - Atlantic Union Bank Center

