How to Watch James Madison vs. Texas State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) will look to continue a 12-game winning run when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
James Madison vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
James Madison Stats Insights
- The Dukes are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Bobcats allow to opponents.
- James Madison is 11-0 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Dukes are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 225th.
- The 92.6 points per game the Dukes put up are 23.8 more points than the Bobcats allow (68.8).
- James Madison is 12-0 when scoring more than 68.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
James Madison Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, James Madison is averaging 5.6 more points per game (96.2) than it is in away games (90.6).
- The Dukes are surrendering 66.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 13.4 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (79.8).
- When it comes to three-pointers, James Madison has performed worse when playing at home this year, sinking 9 threes per game with a 35.7% three-point percentage, compared to 11 per game and a 36.7% percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
James Madison Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Hampton
|W 88-71
|Hampton Convocation Center
|12/19/2023
|Coppin State
|W 87-48
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Morgan State
|W 89-75
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/30/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Louisiana
|-
|Cajundome
|1/6/2024
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.