Saturday's game between the No. 20 James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) and the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Atlantic Union Bank Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-66 and heavily favors James Madison to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the game.

James Madison vs. Texas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Atlantic Union Bank Center

James Madison vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 82, Texas State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for James Madison vs. Texas State

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-15.6)

James Madison (-15.6) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

James Madison has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas State is 5-5-0. The Dukes have hit the over in seven games, while Bobcats games have gone over four times.

James Madison Performance Insights

The Dukes are outscoring opponents by 20.0 points per game with a +240 scoring differential overall. They put up 92.6 points per game (first in college basketball) and allow 72.6 per contest (225th in college basketball).

James Madison averages 40.6 rebounds per game (45th in college basketball) while allowing 34.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.8 boards per game.

James Madison makes 9.6 three-pointers per game (35th in college basketball) at a 36.9% rate (58th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 per game its opponents make at a 29.6% rate.

The Dukes rank 18th in college basketball by averaging 105.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 42nd in college basketball, allowing 82.9 points per 100 possessions.

James Madison has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (166th in college basketball play), 4.6 fewer than the 16.2 it forces on average (12th in college basketball).

