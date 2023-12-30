In this season's Orange Bowl, the Georgia Bulldogs are heavy favorites (-14) over the Florida State Seminoles. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida will act as host on December 30, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is 44.5 in the contest.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Florida State matchup in this article.

Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Miami Gardens, Florida
  • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Georgia vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Florida State Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia (-14) 44.5 -650 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Georgia (-14) 44.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia vs. Florida State Betting Trends

  • Georgia has compiled a 4-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice when favored by 14 points or more this season (in 10 opportunities).
  • Florida State has put together an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Georgia & Florida State 2023 Futures Odds

Georgia
To Win the National Champ. +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500
Florida State
To Win the National Champ. +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

