In this season's Orange Bowl, the Georgia Bulldogs are heavy favorites (-14) over the Florida State Seminoles. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida will act as host on December 30, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is 44.5 in the contest.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Florida State matchup in this article.

Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Georgia vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Florida State Moneyline BetMGM Georgia (-14) 44.5 -650 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia (-14) 44.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Georgia has compiled a 4-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice when favored by 14 points or more this season (in 10 opportunities).

Florida State has put together an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Georgia & Florida State 2023 Futures Odds

Georgia To Win the National Champ. +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500 Florida State To Win the National Champ. +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

