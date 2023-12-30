The George Mason Patriots (10-2) are heavily favored (-19.5) to extend a three-game win streak when they host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5 points.

George Mason vs. N.C. A&T Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Fairfax, Virginia

Venue: EagleBank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under George Mason -19.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Mason Betting Records & Stats

George Mason and its opponents have combined to score more than 143.5 points in three of eight games this season.

The average point total in George Mason's games this season is 139.2, 4.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Patriots have a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

N.C. A&T (6-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 62.5% of the time, eight% less often than George Mason (5-3-0) this season.

George Mason vs. N.C. A&T Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total George Mason 3 37.5% 73.8 143.1 65.4 150 140.8 N.C. A&T 8 72.7% 69.3 143.1 84.6 150 146

Additional George Mason Insights & Trends

The 73.8 points per game the Patriots average are 10.8 fewer points than the Aggies give up (84.6).

George Mason is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 84.6 points.

George Mason vs. N.C. A&T Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) George Mason 5-3-0 0-0 4-4-0 N.C. A&T 6-5-0 4-1 8-3-0

George Mason vs. N.C. A&T Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

George Mason N.C. A&T 14-2 Home Record 8-5 4-7 Away Record 4-10 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

