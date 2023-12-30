The La Salle Explorers (3-6) face a fellow A-10 team, the George Mason Patriots (8-1), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET.

George Mason vs. La Salle Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

George Mason Players to Watch

Sonia Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Zahirah Walton: 9.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Nekhu Mitchell: 7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Taylor Jameson: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

La Salle Players to Watch

Makayla Miller: 9.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Molly Masciantonio: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Nicole Melious: 11.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Gabby Turco: 6.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jolene Armendariz: 5.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

