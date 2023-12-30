The George Mason Patriots (10-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN+

George Mason Stats Insights

The Patriots are shooting 47% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 51.4% the Aggies allow to opponents.

George Mason has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 51.4% from the field.

The Patriots are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 354th.

The 73.8 points per game the Patriots record are 10.8 fewer points than the Aggies give up (84.6).

George Mason is 3-0 when scoring more than 84.6 points.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively George Mason played better in home games last season, putting up 74.5 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in road games.

Defensively the Patriots played better in home games last season, surrendering 65.8 points per game, compared to 68.5 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, George Mason performed better when playing at home last season, draining 7.7 treys per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage in road games.

