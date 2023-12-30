Will Connor McMichael Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 30?
Will Connor McMichael score a goal when the Washington Capitals take on the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
McMichael stats and insights
- McMichael has scored in six of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (zero shots).
- McMichael has no points on the power play.
- He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are allowing 114 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
McMichael recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|20:02
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|14:42
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:40
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Away
|L 6-0
Capitals vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
