Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Predators on December 30, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Alexander Ovechkin, Filip Forsberg and others in the Washington Capitals-Nashville Predators matchup at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Capitals vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Predators Additional Info
|Capitals vs. Predators Prediction
|Capitals vs. Predators Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs. Predators Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Ovechkin has been a major player for Washington this season, with 20 points in 33 games.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 21
|1
|1
|2
|7
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 20
|0
|1
|1
|5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Dylan Strome has picked up 20 points (0.6 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding seven assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 20
|1
|0
|1
|2
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
John Carlson's 19 points this season have come via one goal and 18 assists.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 21
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 20
|0
|1
|1
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Forsberg is an offensive leader for Nashville with 41 points (1.1 per game), with 18 goals and 23 assists in 36 games (playing 18:47 per game).
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 29
|2
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|5
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Ryan O'Reilly is one of the top contributors for Nashville with 29 total points (0.8 per game), with 14 goals and 15 assists in 36 games.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flyers
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.