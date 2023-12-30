How to Watch the Capitals vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Washington Capitals will host the Nashville Predators on Saturday, December 30, with the Capitals having lost three straight, and the Predators also on a three-game losing run.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can tune in to ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT to see the match unfold as the Predators try to knock off the Capitals.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals vs Predators Additional Info
|Capitals vs Predators Prediction
|Capitals vs Predators Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Predators Betting Trends & Stats
|Capitals vs Predators Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Capitals vs. Predators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|Capitals
|3-1 NAS
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have allowed 93 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking seventh in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Capitals' 76 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Capitals are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Capitals have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Strome
|33
|13
|7
|20
|12
|17
|51.8%
|Alexander Ovechkin
|33
|6
|14
|20
|18
|11
|0%
|John Carlson
|33
|1
|18
|19
|41
|22
|-
|Tom Wilson
|33
|10
|8
|18
|25
|23
|30.4%
|Aliaksei Protas
|32
|3
|14
|17
|14
|18
|35.2%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators concede 3.2 goals per game (114 in total), 22nd in the NHL.
- The Predators have 112 goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Predators have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|36
|18
|23
|41
|40
|28
|63.6%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|36
|14
|15
|29
|13
|29
|52.3%
|Roman Josi
|36
|7
|21
|28
|25
|9
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|36
|8
|18
|26
|20
|7
|46.2%
|Colton Sissons
|36
|11
|9
|20
|8
|15
|50.9%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.