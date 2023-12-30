Capitals vs. Predators Injury Report Today - December 30
The injury report for the Washington Capitals (17-11-5) ahead of their game against the Nashville Predators (19-16-1) currently has four players. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sonny Milano
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kiefer Sherwood
|LW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals Season Insights
- Washington's 76 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- Its goal differential (-17) ranks 26th in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators have 112 goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the NHL.
- Nashville allows 3.2 goals per game (114 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Their -2 goal differential is 19th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Capitals vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Capitals (-110)
|Predators (-110)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.