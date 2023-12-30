The injury report for the Washington Capitals (17-11-5) ahead of their game against the Nashville Predators (19-16-1) currently has four players. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sonny Milano LW Out Upper Body Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip T.J. Oshie RW Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kiefer Sherwood LW Questionable Upper Body

Capitals vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Capitals Season Insights

Washington's 76 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the league.

Its goal differential (-17) ranks 26th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators have 112 goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the NHL.

Nashville allows 3.2 goals per game (114 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.

Their -2 goal differential is 19th in the league.

Capitals vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-110) Predators (-110) 6

