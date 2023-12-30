Botetourt, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Botetourt, Virginia, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Botetourt, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lord Botetourt High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 29
- Location: Daleville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lord Botetourt High School at Eastern Mennonite School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Penn Laird, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
