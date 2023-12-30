The Washington Capitals, including Anthony Mantha, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. There are prop bets for Mantha available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Anthony Mantha vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Mantha Season Stats Insights

Mantha's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:01 per game on the ice, is +7.

Mantha has scored a goal in a game nine times this year over 29 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 12 of 29 games this season, Mantha has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Mantha has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 29 games played.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Mantha hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Mantha going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Mantha Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 29 Games 3 16 Points 0 11 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

