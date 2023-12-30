Should you wager on Anthony Mantha to score a goal when the Washington Capitals and the Nashville Predators face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Mantha stats and insights

In nine of 29 games this season, Mantha has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Mantha averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 114 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Mantha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:32 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:22 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 2 2 0 14:49 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 9:30 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:36 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 10:57 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:16 Home W 4-0

Capitals vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

