Will Aliaksei Protas Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 30?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Aliaksei Protas a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Protas stats and insights
- Protas has scored in three of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Protas has no points on the power play.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 114 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Protas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|15:10
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:10
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|13:36
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|13:10
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|16:01
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|W 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.