Will Alexander Ovechkin find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals play the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Ovechkin stats and insights

Ovechkin has scored in five of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken six of them.

On the power play he has two goals, plus seven assists.

He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are allowing 114 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Ovechkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 21:09 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:01 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:45 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 1 0 1 23:07 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:10 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:04 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:14 Home W 4-0

Capitals vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

