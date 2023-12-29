Wythe, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Wythe, Virginia, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wythe, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Fort Chiswell High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 28
- Location: Max Meadows, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rural Retreat High School at Bland County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Rocky Gap, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.