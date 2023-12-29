Capital One Arena is where the Washington Wizards (5-25) and Brooklyn Nets (15-16) will go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Tyus Jones and Mikal Bridges are players to watch for the Wizards and Nets, respectively.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Nets

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia How to Watch on TV: MNMT, YES

Wizards' Last Game

In their previous game, the Wizards fell to the Raptors on Wednesday, 132-102. Their leading scorer was Jordan Poole with 14 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Poole 14 4 4 0 1 1 Kyle Kuzma 14 4 7 0 0 1 Corey Kispert 13 2 2 1 0 2

Wizards vs Nets Additional Info

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma puts up 22.5 points, 6.1 boards and 4.4 assists per game, making 46.3% of shots from the field and 35.2% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jones' numbers for the season are 12.6 points, 5.4 assists and 3.1 boards per contest.

Poole's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 2.5 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 32.0% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Daniel Gafford's numbers for the season are 11.1 points, 7.7 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 69.3% from the field (second in league).

Deni Avdija is averaging 11.1 points, 3.8 assists and 5.5 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 21.0 6.4 3.6 0.3 0.5 2.3 Tyus Jones 15.1 3.6 6.1 1.7 0.5 2.2 Daniel Gafford 11.5 7.4 1.5 1.2 2.2 0.0 Jordan Poole 18.4 2.2 3.9 1.0 0.2 2.5 Deni Avdija 9.3 5.7 3.7 1.0 0.3 0.5

