Player prop betting options for Mikal Bridges, Kyle Kuzma and others are available in the Brooklyn Nets-Washington Wizards matchup at Capital One Arena on Friday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and YES

MNMT and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Nets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: +114)

Kuzma is averaging 22.5 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.0 higher than Friday's over/under.

He has collected 6.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Kuzma has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Friday's over/under.

Kuzma averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Get Kuzma gear at Fanatics!

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -141) 5.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -135)

The 12.5 points prop total set for Tyus Jones on Friday is 0.1 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (12.6).

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (3.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (2.5).

Jones' season-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Jones has averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -111)

The 19.5-point prop bet set for Jordan Poole on Friday is 1.7 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He has averaged 2.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Friday.

Poole's assists average -- 3.6 -- is 0.1 higher than Friday's over/under (3.5).

He drains 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -167)

The 22.5 points prop total set for Bridges on Friday is 1.4 more than his scoring average on the season (21.1).

His per-game rebound average of 5.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (4.5).

Bridges has averaged 3.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Bridges' 2.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -141) 5.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Spencer Dinwiddie's 14.2-point scoring average is 0.3 less than Friday's prop total.

He has grabbed 4.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Dinwiddie has collected 6.6 assists per game, 0.9 lower than his prop bet on Friday (7.5).

He makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Friday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.