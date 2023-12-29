The Washington Wizards' (5-25) injury report has just one player listed ahead of their Friday, December 29 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (15-16) at Capital One Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wizards enter this contest following a 132-102 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday. In the Wizards' loss, Jordan Poole led the way with a team-high 14 points (adding four rebounds and four assists).

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Delon Wright PG Out Rest 5.2 2.7 4.0

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Nicolas Claxton: Out (Rest), Dorian Finney-Smith: Out (Knee), Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons: Out (Back)

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

