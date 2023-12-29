The Washington Wizards (5-25) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-16) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs on MNMT and YES. The over/under in the matchup is set at 241.5.

Wizards vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -6.5 241.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has combined with its opponent to score more than 241.5 points in 17 of 30 games this season.

Washington has a 243.4-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.9 more points than this game's total.

Washington is 14-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have been victorious in four, or 14.3%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has won one of its 22 games, or 4.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Wizards vs Nets Additional Info

Wizards vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 8 25.8% 116.2 232.8 116.3 243.1 228.9 Wizards 17 56.7% 116.6 232.8 126.8 243.1 239.6

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Wizards have hit the over in five of their past 10 games.

This year, Washington is 3-9-0 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-7-0 ATS (.611).

The Wizards' 116.6 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 116.3 the Nets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.3 points, Washington is 9-9 against the spread and 4-14 overall.

Wizards vs. Nets Betting Splits

Wizards and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 14-16 9-13 18-12 Nets 18-13 3-2 17-14

Wizards vs. Nets Point Insights

Wizards Nets 116.6 Points Scored (PG) 116.2 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 9-9 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 4-14 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-2 126.8 Points Allowed (PG) 116.3 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-1 3-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-1

