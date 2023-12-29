At Capital One Arena on Friday, December 29, 2023, the Washington Wizards (5-25) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Brooklyn Nets (15-16) at 7:00 PM ET. The game airs on MNMT and YES.

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and YES

MNMT and YES Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nets Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Nets (-6.5) 241.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nets (-6) 241 -255 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wizards vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nets score 116.2 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 116.3 (20th in the league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards put up 116.6 points per game (ninth in league) while allowing 126.8 per outing (30th in NBA). They have a -305 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.2 points per game.

These two teams score a combined 232.8 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams surrender 243.1 points per game combined, 1.6 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Brooklyn has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Washington is 14-16-0 ATS this year.

Wizards Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Kyle Kuzma 21.5 -115 22.5 Jordan Poole 19.5 -115 17.8 Tyus Jones 12.5 -125 12.6 Daniel Gafford 11.5 -128 11.1 Deni Avdija 9.5 -118 11.1

Wizards and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - Nets +30000 +15000 -

