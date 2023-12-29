The Washington Capitals, Tom Wilson among them, play the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Does a wager on Wilson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Tom Wilson vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Wilson Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Wilson has averaged 18:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Wilson has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 32 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 14 of 32 games this year, Wilson has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 32 games this season, Wilson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Wilson has an implied probability of 55.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Wilson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Wilson Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 112 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 32 Games 7 18 Points 3 10 Goals 2 8 Assists 1

