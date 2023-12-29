Smyth, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Smyth, Virginia has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Smyth, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring at Marion Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Marion, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
