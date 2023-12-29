In this season's Sun Bowl, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-6.5) over the Oregon State Beavers. the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas will host the matchup on December 29, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET on CBS. The over/under for the outing is 42.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Oregon State matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Oregon State Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-6.5) 42.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-6.5) 43.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Betting Trends

Notre Dame has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.

The Fighting Irish are 6-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Oregon State has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Beavers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Notre Dame & Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds

Notre Dame To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 Oregon State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.