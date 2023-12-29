Should you bet on Nick Jensen to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders face off on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Jensen stats and insights

  • Jensen is yet to score through 32 games this season.
  • In three games versus the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
  • Jensen has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have conceded 112 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Jensen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:01 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:13 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:09 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:15 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:34 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:00 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:29 Home L 5-4 SO

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

