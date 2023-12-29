In this season's Cotton Bowl, the Ohio State Buckeyes are underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), versus the Missouri Tigers. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will host the matchup on December 29, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Missouri vs. Ohio State matchup.

Missouri vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Missouri vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline Ohio State Moneyline BetMGM Missouri (-2.5) 48.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Missouri (-2.5) 48.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Missouri vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Missouri has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Tigers are 4-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Ohio State is 6-4-1 ATS this year.

The Buckeyes have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Missouri & Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds

Missouri To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

