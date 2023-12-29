On Friday, Kyle Kuzma leads the Washington Wizards (5-25) into a home game against Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets (15-16) at Capital One Arena, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT and YES

MNMT and YES Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kyle Kuzma vs. Mikal Bridges Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kyle Kuzma Mikal Bridges Total Fantasy Pts 1062.9 1034.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35.4 33.4 Fantasy Rank 45 39

Buy Bridges and Kuzma gear on Fanatics!

Kyle Kuzma vs. Mikal Bridges Insights

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kuzma averages 22.5 points, 6.1 boards and 4.4 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Wizards are being outscored by 10.2 points per game, with a -305 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.6 points per game (ninth in NBA), and allow 126.8 per contest (30th in league).

The 39.3 rebounds per game Washington accumulates rank 30th in the league, 9.9 fewer than the 49.2 its opponents collect.

The Wizards make 12.3 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.3. They shoot 35.5% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37.6%.

Washington forces 13.8 turnovers per game (ninth in league) while committing 13.8 (21st in NBA).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Bridges posts 21.1 points, 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Nets score 116.2 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 116.3 (20th in the league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

Brooklyn averages 46.6 rebounds per game (third in the league) while allowing 44.3 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.3 boards per game.

The Nets make 14 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.8 on average.

Brooklyn has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (sixth in NBA action) while forcing 11.2 (30th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kyle Kuzma vs. Mikal Bridges Advanced Stats

Stat Kyle Kuzma Mikal Bridges Plus/Minus Per Game -8.7 -0.7 Usage Percentage 31.1% 26.2% True Shooting Pct 55.3% 57.1% Total Rebound Pct 10.5% 8.2% Assist Pct 22.1% 16.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.