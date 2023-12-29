Kyle Kuzma vs. Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Friday, Kyle Kuzma leads the Washington Wizards (5-25) into a home game against Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets (15-16) at Capital One Arena, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.
Wizards vs. Nets Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT and YES
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Kyle Kuzma vs. Mikal Bridges Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Kyle Kuzma
|Mikal Bridges
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1062.9
|1034.1
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|35.4
|33.4
|Fantasy Rank
|45
|39
Kyle Kuzma vs. Mikal Bridges Insights
Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards
- Kuzma averages 22.5 points, 6.1 boards and 4.4 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.
- The Wizards are being outscored by 10.2 points per game, with a -305 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.6 points per game (ninth in NBA), and allow 126.8 per contest (30th in league).
- The 39.3 rebounds per game Washington accumulates rank 30th in the league, 9.9 fewer than the 49.2 its opponents collect.
- The Wizards make 12.3 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.3. They shoot 35.5% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37.6%.
- Washington forces 13.8 turnovers per game (ninth in league) while committing 13.8 (21st in NBA).
Mikal Bridges & the Nets
- Bridges posts 21.1 points, 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- The Nets score 116.2 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 116.3 (20th in the league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.
- Brooklyn averages 46.6 rebounds per game (third in the league) while allowing 44.3 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.3 boards per game.
- The Nets make 14 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.8 on average.
- Brooklyn has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (sixth in NBA action) while forcing 11.2 (30th in the league).
Kyle Kuzma vs. Mikal Bridges Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Kyle Kuzma
|Mikal Bridges
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-8.7
|-0.7
|Usage Percentage
|31.1%
|26.2%
|True Shooting Pct
|55.3%
|57.1%
|Total Rebound Pct
|10.5%
|8.2%
|Assist Pct
|22.1%
|16.6%
