Galax, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Galax, Virginia, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Galax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Galax High School at North Surry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
