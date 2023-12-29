Falls Church, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Falls Church, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Falls Church, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Park View High School at Justice High School
- Game Time: 2:25 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
