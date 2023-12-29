The Washington Capitals, including Evgeny Kuznetsov, take the ice Friday against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Kuznetsov against the Islanders, we have lots of info to help.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Kuznetsov has averaged 17:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

In four of 28 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 28 games this season, Kuznetsov has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Kuznetsov has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 28 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kuznetsov's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 112 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 7 11 Points 2 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

