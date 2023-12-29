Will Evgeny Kuznetsov Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 29?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming game versus the New York Islanders is set for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Evgeny Kuznetsov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuznetsov stats and insights
- In four of 28 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In three games against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken seven of them.
- Kuznetsov has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Kuznetsov's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are giving up 112 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Kuznetsov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|16:32
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|20:57
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 4-1
Capitals vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
