The Washington Capitals' upcoming game versus the New York Islanders is set for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Evgeny Kuznetsov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

In four of 28 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In three games against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken seven of them.

Kuznetsov has picked up two assists on the power play.

Kuznetsov's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are giving up 112 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Kuznetsov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:53 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:31 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 3-1 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:21 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:32 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:57 Home L 5-4 SO 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-1

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

