Clemson vs. Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Gator Bowl
The Kentucky Wildcats are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+5.5), in this year's Gator Bowl, where they will meet the Clemson Tigers. TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida will host the matchup on December 29, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this outing is 46.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. Kentucky matchup.
Clemson vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Clemson vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-5.5)
|46.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-5.5)
|47.5
|-210
|+172
Clemson vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Clemson is 6-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Tigers are 5-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- Kentucky has covered six times in 12 games with a spread this year.
- The Wildcats have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
Clemson & Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Kentucky
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
