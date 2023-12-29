The Kentucky Wildcats are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+5.5), in this year's Gator Bowl, where they will meet the Clemson Tigers. TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida will host the matchup on December 29, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this outing is 46.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. Kentucky matchup.

Clemson vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Week 18 Odds

Clemson vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Clemson is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers are 5-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Kentucky has covered six times in 12 games with a spread this year.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Clemson & Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Kentucky To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.