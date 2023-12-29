Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Islanders on December 29, 2023
Mathew Barzal and Dylan Strome are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals meet at UBS Arena on Friday (at 7:30 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Islanders Additional Info
|Islanders vs. Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs. Capitals Prediction
|Islanders vs. Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Strome's 20 points are important for Washington. He has put up 13 goals and seven assists in 32 games.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 20
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 17
|0
|1
|1
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Alexander Ovechkin has helped lead the attack for Washington this season with six goals and 14 assists.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 21
|1
|1
|2
|7
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 20
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
John Carlson is a key contributor on offense for Washington with one goal and 18 assists.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 21
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 20
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Mathew Barzal Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
One of New York's top offensive players this season is Barzal, who has scored 35 points in 33 games (10 goals and 25 assists).
Barzal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Capitals
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Noah Dobson is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 34 points (six goals, 28 assists) to the team.
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Capitals
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 16
|0
|3
|3
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.