Bath, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Bath, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bath, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meadow Bridge High School at Bath County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Hot Springs, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.