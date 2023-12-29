Augusta, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Augusta, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Augusta, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salem High School at Wilson Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Fishersville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.