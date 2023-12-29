For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Anthony Mantha a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Mantha stats and insights

  • Mantha has scored in nine of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In two games versus the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken six of them.
  • Mantha has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • Mantha averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.4%.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On defense, the Islanders are allowing 112 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Mantha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:32 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:22 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 2 2 0 14:49 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 9:30 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:36 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 10:57 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:16 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:20 Home L 5-4 SO

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

