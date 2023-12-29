When the Washington Capitals square off against the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ovechkin stats and insights

In five of 32 games this season, Ovechkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In three games against the Islanders this season, he has scored two goals on 13 shots.

On the power play he has two goals, plus seven assists.

He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 4.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 112 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ovechkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 21:09 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:01 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:45 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 1 0 1 23:07 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:10 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:04 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:14 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:49 Home L 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.