In Los Angeles, California on Thursday, December 28 at 10:30 PM ET, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) square off against Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets (7-21).

Hornets vs. Lakers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSSE

SportsNet LA and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Terry Rozier vs. Anthony Davis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Terry Rozier Anthony Davis Total Fantasy Pts 699.4 1393.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.9 49.8 Fantasy Rank 6 -

Terry Rozier vs. Anthony Davis Insights

Terry Rozier & the Hornets

Rozier's averages for the season are 22.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

The Hornets have been outscored by 10.4 points per game (posting 110.2 points per game, 26th in league, while giving up 120.6 per contest, 25th in NBA) and have a -291 scoring differential.

The 41.6 rebounds per game Charlotte accumulates rank 25th in the league, 3.7 fewer than the 45.3 its opponents grab.

The Hornets make 10.8 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 2.7 fewer than their opponents.

Charlotte has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (17th in NBA) while forcing 13.3 (15th in league).

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Davis averages 25.2 points, 12.3 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, making 54.8% of shots from the field.

The Lakers score 114.1 points per game (17th in the NBA) and allow 114.6 (17th in the league) for a -16 scoring differential overall.

Los Angeles ranks 15th in the NBA at 44.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.7 its opponents average.

The Lakers make 3.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.9 (27th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.0.

Los Angeles and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Lakers commit 13.6 per game (19th in the league) and force 12.8 (20th in NBA action).

Terry Rozier vs. Anthony Davis Advanced Stats

Stat Terry Rozier Anthony Davis Plus/Minus Per Game -6.9 0.6 Usage Percentage 27.8% 27.1% True Shooting Pct 55.8% 61.3% Total Rebound Pct 5.9% 18.8% Assist Pct 31.5% 14.2%

