Richmond, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Richmond, Virginia today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Richmond, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Huguenot High School at Colonial Heights High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Mechanicsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rappahannock High School at Westmoreland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Montross, VA
- Conference: Northern Neck
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Marshall High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Lancaster, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
