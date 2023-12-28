The Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) will play the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Norfolk State vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Kierra Wheeler: 16.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Niya Fields: 7.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Makoye Diawara: 7.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Da'Brya Clark: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Danaijah Williams: 7.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

Taylor Henderson: 12.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Evan Miller: 12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kylah Silver: 11.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Lexi Jackson: 5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK Britany Range: 4.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

