Gordon Hayward, Top Hornets Players to Watch vs. the Lakers - December 28
LeBron James and Gordon Hayward are two players to watch when the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) and the Charlotte Hornets (7-21) play at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. Gametime is slated for 10:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA, BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hornets' Last Game
The Hornets lost their previous game to the Clippers, 113-104, on Tuesday. Miles Bridges was their top scorer with 21 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Miles Bridges
|21
|11
|5
|0
|2
|3
|P.J. Washington
|18
|8
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Terry Rozier
|18
|4
|7
|1
|0
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Hayward's averages for the season are 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the field.
- Terry Rozier's averages on the season are 22.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.
- P.J. Washington's numbers for the season are 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 42.5% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.
- Bridges' averages for the season are 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.
- Nick Richards averages 8.8 points, 7.1 boards and 0.7 assists, making 69.9% of his shots from the floor.
Watch Anthony Davis, Hayward and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Terry Rozier
|20.9
|3.4
|6.9
|1.3
|0.4
|2.5
|Miles Bridges
|17.3
|6.7
|2.2
|1.3
|0.5
|1.6
|Nick Richards
|9.6
|8.8
|1.1
|0.3
|1.4
|0.0
|Gordon Hayward
|12.4
|3.1
|3.8
|0.8
|0.4
|0.7
|Brandon Miller
|13.5
|3.5
|2.4
|0.6
|0.5
|2.0
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.