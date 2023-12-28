Anthony Davis and Terry Rozier are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets play at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday (starting at 10:30 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

SportsNet LA and BSSE

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Hornets vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -118)

The 22.9 points Rozier scores per game are 1.6 less than his over/under on Thursday.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 3.5).

Rozier averages 7.1 assists, 0.6 more than Thursday's over/under.

Rozier averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: -172) 2.5 (Over: +104)

The 21.5-point over/under set for Miles Bridges on Thursday is 1.7 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His per-game rebounding average of 7.2 is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).

Bridges averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Thursday's prop bet (2.5).

He drains 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet total on Thursday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 29.5 (Over: -104) 13.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +140)

Davis' 25.2 points per game average is 4.3 less than Thursday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (12.3) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Thursday's assist over/under (3.5).

LeBron James Props

Thursday's points prop for LeBron James is 27.5. That's 2.3 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 7.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (8.5).

James has picked up 7.3 assists per game, 2.2 lower than his prop bet on Thursday (9.5).

His 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his over/under on Thursday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.