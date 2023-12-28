Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Frederick, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Frederick, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brunswick High School at Herndon High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 28

11:00 AM ET on December 28 Location: Arlington, VA

Arlington, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Yorktown High School at Middletown High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 28

1:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Arlington, VA

Arlington, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lancaster High School at Sherando High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28

4:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Strasburg, VA

Strasburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Herndon High School at Middletown High School