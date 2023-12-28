Augusta, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Augusta, Virginia. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Augusta, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clarke County High School at Wilson Memorial High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 27
- Location: Fishersville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Buffalo Gap High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Staunton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Turner Ashby High School at Wilson Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Fishersville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.