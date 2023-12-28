Arizona vs. Oklahoma: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Alamo Bowl
The bookmakers think the Alamo Bowl between the Arizona Wildcats and Oklahoma Sooners will be a relatively tight one, with the Wildcats favored by 3 points. the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas will host the matchup on December 28, 2023, starting at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 62.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona vs. Oklahoma matchup.
Arizona vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
Arizona vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-3)
|62.5
|-165
|+135
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-2.5)
|62.5
|-150
|+125
Arizona vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Arizona has compiled a 9-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- Oklahoma is 8-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Sooners have been an underdog by 3 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Arizona & Oklahoma 2023 Futures Odds
|Arizona
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|Oklahoma
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
