The bookmakers think the Alamo Bowl between the Arizona Wildcats and Oklahoma Sooners will be a relatively tight one, with the Wildcats favored by 3 points. the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas will host the matchup on December 28, 2023, starting at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 62.5 points.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

Arizona has compiled a 9-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wildcats have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Oklahoma is 8-4-0 ATS this season.

The Sooners have been an underdog by 3 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Arizona & Oklahoma 2023 Futures Odds

Arizona To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 Oklahoma To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

